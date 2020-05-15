Webinar broadcast: Thursday, 21 May 2020

Hydrogen is forecasted to play a key role in a clean, secure and affordable energy future.

The Hydrogen Council expects hydrogen technologies to provide 18 per cent of the world’s total energy needs by 2050 and envisages hydrogen may power more than 425 million vehicles worldwide by that time.

With countries such as the Netherlands, Singapore, Japan and Australia heavily backing hydrogen’s potential, join our world-class panellists as they discuss hydrogen’s impact on energy transition and it’s wider potential across APAC.

Panel:

Narin Phoawanich, Director Power Plant Engineering Division | EGAT

Kaj Portin, General Manager Research & Technology Programs; Engines Technology | Wartsila

Vikram Singh, Lead Advisor Low Carbon Transformation | Australian Gas Infrastructure Group

George Varma, Partner | Pinsent Masons

