Upcoming Webcasts
Power Engineering International: The evolving role of gas engines
Wed, 15 April 2020 from 13h00 GMT
Power Engineering International: Integrating renewables: Challenges and opportunities
Wed, 20 May 2020 from 13h00 GMT
Power Engineering International: Hydrogen in action: real-life projects
Wed, 17 June 2020 from 13h00 GMT
Power Engineering International: Integrating renewables: Challenges and opportunities
Wed, 15 July 2020 from 13h00 GMT
Power Engineering International: Digital trends that are reshaping conventional power
Wed, 19 August 2020 from 13h00 GMT
Power Engineering International: Innovation in energy storage
Wed, 16 September 2020 from 13h00 GMT
Power Engineering International: Reimagining Coal Plants
Wed, 14 October 2020 from 13h00 GMT
Power Engineering International: Power to the Prosumer: how to empower customers
Wed, 18 November 2020 from 13h00 GMT
Power Engineering International: Energy efficiency for the Commercial & Industrial sector
Wed, 16 December 2020 from 13h00 GMT