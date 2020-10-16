Webinar broadcast date: Thursday, 22 October 2020

05h00 GMT

To become future-ready, the fight on the twin battlefronts – Customer Experience and Service Delivery, deserves close attention. As customer expectations evolve, the role of digital self-service platforms-powered by new-age technologies such as AI, ML, IoT, gain more prominence.

These digital interventions have been tested to serve customers in a personalised manner, give them more choice and control, while optimising costs and eliminating inefficiencies for the energy and water providers. Not to forget the strengthened utility-customer relationship, which becomes crucial in a world of the experience economy.

Even to build business resilience and minimise service disruptions, energy retailers, and water providers need to adopt digital and create an integrated customer-workforce experience. So, the thumb rule is- Connected Customer and Workforce go hand-in-hand.

Join us for a digital experience where we bring together customers, partners and industry leaders to share insights on how the industry can deliver connected customer and workforce experiences.

The topics include:

• The changing customer landscape and how to meet growing expectations with digital self-service platforms

• Addressing industry challenges and outlining the digital roadmap for energy retailors and water providers

• Exploring what the connected customer and workforce journey look like and its value

• Use cases for digital self-service platforms and new age technologies within the energy and water ecosystem

• Lessons from Industry leaders, their digital story and roadmap

Meet the Panel:

Andrew Davis, General Manager Strategy and Commercial, Electricity Distribution | Jemena

Sabiene Heindl, Director | The Energy Charter

Darren Brady, Chief Customer Officer | Smart Energy Water

Tracy Deveugle-Frink, Head of Change and Innovation | Western Power