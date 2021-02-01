Webinar broadcast date: Thursday, 18 February 2021

05h00 New York | 10h00 GMT | 10h00 London | 11h00 Amsterdam | 12h00 Johannesburg | 15h30 New Delhi | 18h00 Singapore | 21h00 Melbourne

Across Europe, the large-scale conventional power plant is being retired, particularly older coal-fired facilities. This is presenting opportunities for plant owners to re-imagine the usage of these plants in a variety of ways, some of which involve replacing the technology with sustainable low carbon solutions while retaining the grid connections and plant integrity. Other options include energy storage or hybrid solutions.

This episode will shine a light on some of the most promising and exciting projects of this sort and reveal how new technologies are creating opportunities for these re-designed plants to play a role in a power system where flexibility, efficiency and sustainability are pre-requisites for success.

Find out what creative solutions are being implemented, the innovative technologies they employ and the opportunities for suppliers.

Moderator: Katja Fechner, Deputy Managing Director VDMA Power Systems

Speakers to be announced soon