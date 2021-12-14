PEI Webinars – A year in review

As 2021 draws to a close, we wanted to remind you of some of our most popular webinar sessions that took place during the year. Check the list to make sure you didn’t miss any of the discussions.

As the oil & gas sector continues decarbonisation efforts, we discussed how energy companies are capitalising on the growing global interest in hydrogen, with a specific focus on Europe’s hydrogen economy.

Tune in to watch this session as experts unpack whether the COVID-19 pandemic has delivered positive change to the energy transition and if there truly be a Green Recovery at the end of it.

Combined heat and power facilitates the decarbonization process by lowering CO2 emissions and enhancing operational efficiency, making the industry more competitive. Join our panel to learn more about the technology and innovation placing CHP at the forefront of the energy transition.

The shift towards a low carbon economy “especially the deployment of renewable sources of energy and the decentralization of energy generation “calls for increasing digitalisation of the energy system.

Learn how The BRIDGE process is promoting digitalisation by fostering continuous knowledge sharing amongst projects thus allowing them to deliver conclusions and recommendations about the future exploitation of the project results, with a single voice, through four different Working Groups.

In this recorded session, experts from Cisco will talk about the trends they see in the renewable energy space, the challenges confronting these trends, and how to build a modern, future-proof and secure communications architecture.