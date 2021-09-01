Webcast: Thursday, 14 October 2021

08h30 New York | 12h30 GMT | 13h30 London | 14h30 Amsterdam | 14h30 Johannesburg | 18h00 New Delhi | 20h30 Singapore | 22h30 Melbourne

60-Minute Session

As the oil & gas sector continues its strategic pivot to a clean energy future, we focus on the technologies that are helping to accelerate this decarbonisation journey.

We explore how artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and automation can limit the impact of oil leaks, minimise methane emissions and reduce operational risk.

Learn more about:

Process optimisation through IoT and data analytics

Using AI-enabled platforms to support decision-making, with insights from predictive, prescriptive, and cognitive analytics

Reducing manpower with robotics and automation

Boosting efficiencies with immersive technologies

Optimising R&D and talent management strategies

Confirmed speakers:

James McCallum, Founder and Chairman, Proteus

Michele Lauriola, Technical Leader – Digital Services, Turbomachinery and Process Solutions, Baker Hughes