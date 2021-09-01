Webcast: Thursday, 14 October 2021
08h30 New York | 12h30 GMT | 13h30 London | 14h30 Amsterdam | 14h30 Johannesburg | 18h00 New Delhi | 20h30 Singapore | 22h30 Melbourne
60-Minute Session
As the oil & gas sector continues its strategic pivot to a clean energy future, we focus on the technologies that are helping to accelerate this decarbonisation journey.
We explore how artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and automation can limit the impact of oil leaks, minimise methane emissions and reduce operational risk.
Learn more about:
- Process optimisation through IoT and data analytics
- Using AI-enabled platforms to support decision-making, with insights from predictive, prescriptive, and cognitive analytics
- Reducing manpower with robotics and automation
- Boosting efficiencies with immersive technologies
- Optimising R&D and talent management strategies
Confirmed speakers:
James McCallum, Founder and Chairman, Proteus
Michele Lauriola, Technical Leader – Digital Services, Turbomachinery and Process Solutions, Baker Hughes