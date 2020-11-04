Webinar broadcast dates: 5 Nov, 17 Nov, 3 Dec, 17 Dec 2020

02h00 New York | 07h00 GMT | 07h00 London | 09h00 Johannesburg | 08h00 Amsterdam | 12h30 New Delhi | 15h00 Singapore

As the energy transition gathers pace across ASEAN, Thailand can be seen as a leader in driving change across her power sector.

The current power development plan (PDP 2018–2037) shows the country’s ambition to embrace renewable energy, by 2037, power production is expected to come from natural gas (53%), non-fossil fuels (35%), and coal (12%).

Meanwhile, Thailand’s power utilities have embraced novel technologies, exploring the opportunities for blockchain, smart grids and digitalisation.

Across 4 live episodes, we will hear the future EGAT Governor outline the strategic direction EGAT will take and her investment priorities in the short- to medium-term. We will examine the new businesses EGAT is seeking to develop by exploiting the opening of Thailand’s LNG market, how expertise in providing flexibility in both generation and across the grid is needed to support RE growth, and understand how EGAT seeks to support Thailand’s ambition of becoming Southeast Asia’s power-trading middleman.

Sign up for our newsletter

.