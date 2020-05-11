“COVID19 has demonstrated what could happen when nations unite around a common cause. Several developed countries have deployed stimulus packages equivalent to 10-15 per cent of their GDP. Providing such global support and stimulus to climate change would place the world on a confirmed carbon-neutrality by mid Century.” This is according to Dr Anthony Nyong, Director: Climate Change and Green Growth, African Development Bank and featured speaker during the Virtual African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa from 11-15 May 2020.

He adds: “African countries have chosen to remain low GHG emitters, committing to decouple their economic growth from high emissions/energy intensity across all sectors through policies and investments that demonstrate high greenhouse gas reduction potential, avoid lock-in to greenhouse gas intensive activities, create green jobs, increase productivity, and Contributes to poverty reduction.



IEA (2019) estimates that Africa’s share of global emissions will rise minimally to 4.3 per cent by 2040 from current levels of about 4 per cent. Achieving this will require substantial resources to enable the continent to take advantage of the falling price of renewable energy technologies to harness its abundant solar, wind, hydro and geothermal resources.”



Dr Nyong is part of the session on “Adopting new behaviours to influence emissions across Africa” at 15:00 SAT on Monday 11 May. He is joined on the panel by:

– Hiten Parmar, Director | uYilo e-Mobility Programme, South Africa

– Egmont Otterman, Director | Infrasalience, South Africa



The opening keynote session is up first on Monday, entitled: “Exploring private sector participation in African power sector” at 13:00 SAT.

This session will look at:

• Areas for private sector participation in the context of the African power sector

• Models for private sector participation

• Current challenges to private sector participation

• The need for Power Sector reform and progress in the last 10 years

• Bank actions and programs in support of strengthening the enabling environment

• What does this mean for the Commerical and Industrial market?

Moderator: Romain Py, Chief Investment Officer, AIIM, South Africa

Panel Speakers:

Angela Nalikka, Manager, National and Regional Power Systems, Power Systems Development Department | African Development Bank

Terje Osmundsen, Founder/CEO | Empower New Energy, Kenya

Ajay Trikam, Director: Energy (Green Economy), Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism, South Africa

