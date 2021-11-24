TSOs sign cooperation agreements for Belgian-Danish electricity cable

Energinet has signed new cooperation agreements with Elia and 50 Hertz to develop the electricity connections to and from the Danish energy islands in the North and Baltic Seas.

Danish energy company Energinet, Belgian Transmission System Operator (TSO) Elia and German TSO 50 Hertz will collaborate to build the electricity connections between several countries to transport electricity from the large offshore wind farms to be built around the Danish energy islands.

In order to maximise the electricity produced from these wind turbines, electricity connections must be made that extend beyond Denmark’s borders, according to Energinet.

These agreements between the three TSOs layout specifics regarding their collaboration and will see the initiation of feasibility studies and the creation of business cases that will form the basis for national approvals in Belgium, Germany and Denmark.

“It is a big day that brings anchoring the energies with our neighbours an important step closer”, says Thomas Egebo, who is CEO of Energinet.

“The establishment of a Belgian-Danish cable is an important next step in making our electricity system more sustainable. It will mean greater security of supply, and in addition, we will continue to be pioneers in innovative technologies, which gives our companies an edge on the international scene,” said Chris Peeters, CEO of Elia Group.

The co-operation agreements, which will pave the way for investment decisions to be made, were signed simultaneously with political agreements on the energy islands.

Danish Minister of Climate, Energy and Supply, Dan Jørgensen, Belgian Minister of Energy Tinne van der Straeten and Andreas Feicht, Head of Department at the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy, participated in establishing these agreements.

“With the energy island at Bornholm, we now want to go a step further and realize the first real energy island in the Baltic Sea. This is technically and financially demanding, but together we will master this challenge,”said Stefan Kapferer, CEO of 50 Hertz.

According to Energinet, the agreements will usher in a new era for offshore wind. By consolidating production and transmission infrastructure, these hybrid offshore wind farms will reduce costs and save space.

The agreements were signed at WindEurope’s conference Electric City at the Bella Center in Copenhagen.