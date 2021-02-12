Sumitomo Electric Industries has been awarded a contract by German transmission system operator 50Hertz to replace part of the Germany-Denmark Interconnector (KONTEK).

The contract covers design, procurement, production, transport, civil work, and installation of XLPE insulated HVDC cable and ancillary components. It also covers more than 10 years of maintenance service including emergency response to minimise system unavailability.

Sumitomo Electric, headquartered in Japan, has developed and commercialised unique HVDC XLPE insulation technology that withstands the polarity reversal operation required for a conventional LCC Converter System.

Yasuyuki Shibata, managing executive officer of Sumitomo Electric, said: “Sumitomo Electric’s XLPE cable is the perfect solution for the requirement of KONTEK to retrofit aged fluid-filled cable systems to more reliable and environmentally friendly technology.

Insulated Cable. Credit: Sumitomo

“Considering the fact that a number of cable systems in the world with old technologies need to be replaced in coming years, we are confident that our XLPE solution will become a benchmark in the industry”.

In 2019, Sumitomo Electric successfully commissioned the NEMO Interconnector for Elia Group and UK National Grid. As of today, NEMO is the highest voltage HVDC XLPE cable system in operation at 400kV.

Sumitomo Electric recently opened its Power Cable Project office in Germany to enhance the company’s ability to support customers in Europe throughout construction, and maintenance phases.

