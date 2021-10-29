A joint venture between Danish firm Ørsted and US utility Eversource has selected Siemens Energy and Aker Solutions to connect New York’s first utility-scale offshore wind energy project onto the grid.

Siemens Energy and Aker Solutions will develop a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power transmission system to connect the Sunrise Wind power plant with the grid.

The project will provide the first offshore wind project in the US to connect to a mainland grid network via HVDC, according to a statement.

The 924MW wind farm is located 50km east of Long Island and will produce enough electricity to power 600,000 New York households.

The project is expected to play a significant role in enabling the state to achieve its goal of 100% clean electricity by 2040.

Tim Holt, a member of the Executive Board at Siemens Energy, said his firm will leverage experience gained in connecting the offshore grid to the mainland 21 times, bringing more than 12GW of wind power to households in Europe.

Holt, said: “Carbon-neutrality goals will not be met without wide-scale deployment of renewable energy projects like Sunrise Wind.”

Two converter stations will also be installed to step down the high voltage electricity from the wind farm. The stations will step down current from 66KV AC to 320KV DC for transmission via a 160km cable.

Another station will transform the current back to AC again for transportation into the distribution network on Long Island. This will help reduce the amount of electricity lost during the transmission, according to a statement.

Aker Solutions is responsible for the platform consisting of a steel jacket substructure, and a topside platform deck housing the electrical equipment.

The final deliveries are scheduled for the second half of 2025.