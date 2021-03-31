Energy and telecom cable systems company Prysmian Group has finalised the contract agreement with RWE Renewables for the development of the turn-key, high voltage submarine and land export cable connection for the 1.4GW Sofia offshore wind farm project.

Italy headquartered Prysmian Group will be responsible for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of an HVDC symmetrical monopole cable system that will connect Sofia’s offshore converter station with the onshore converter station in Teesside. The project, valued at €200 million ($236 million) involves more than 440 km of ±320 kV submarine export cables with XLPE insulation, and 15 km of ±320 kV land cables with P-Laser insulation.

Have you read?

US government commits to 30GW offshore wind

GWEC report: It’s time to take wind power seriously

According to Alberto Boffelli, COO Project BU, Prysmian Group, the green energy from Sofia offshore wind farm will be enough to supply power to 1,2 million UK households each year.

The offshore cable operations will be performed using the Leonardo da Vinci, Prysmian’s new cable laying vessel. Commissioning of the project is scheduled by the end of 2026.

Sven Utermöhlen, COO, Wind Offshore Global of RWE Renewables said: “…Sofia will be the first project to employ their [Prysmian] latest HVDC cable technology and the first to use the brand new Leonardo da Vinci. Today’s signing is another tangible step for the project that is now officially in its construction phase.”

Sign up for our newsletter