Nexans wins €200m EIB loan for R&D, digitalisation and decarbonisation

French multinational cable and optical fiber company Nexans has secured a €200 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to expand its role in the energy transition.

Nexans will use the loan to further contribute to the achievement of the 2030 carbon neutrality target globally by developing technologies and solutions that enable decarbonisation.

The loan will be used to conduct research and development (R&D) initiatives, develop new solutions, increase digital plants, enable energy efficiency transformation as well as expand the company’s Halden plant in Norway.

Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans, said: “We are pleased to be able to boost our investment and innovation activities to amplify electrification thanks to the commitment from EIB and the strong support they are showing. This financing facility will allow us to lead the energy transition of Europe in a sustainable way by strengthening our innovations and ability to reduce carbon emission in our operations.”

The increase in demand for HVDC cables used to interconnect grid networks in Europe has prompted Nexans to expand its production by adding two new HVDC manufacturing lines at the Halden plant.

The loan will also support efforts by Nexans to increase the digitisation of its operations to be able to leverage predictive maintenance to enhance its business and reduce emissions, according to the company statement.

Nexans started accelerating its digital transformation in 2020 to further improve the efficiency of its production lines and to reduce operational costs.

Nexans’ R&D initiatives will focus on optimising cable performance and design, improving fire safety, and enhancing circular economy through the use of recycled materials and recycling.

Ambroise Fayolle, vice-president at EIB, added: “Nexans’ ambitions and strategy are fully aligned with the EIB’s priorities on climate, environment and innovation. For the European Investment Bank, supporting industries taking action to address the climate emergency is key.

“The expansion of Nexans’ plant in Halden serving infrastructure for renewable energies, as well as the digital transformation of the production tool, are some tangible illustrations of Nexans’ clear roadmap to which the EIB’s financing will be allocated”.