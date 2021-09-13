The European Union-funded HEATLEAP project has been launched and aims to demonstrate the environmental and economic benefits of waste heat recovery systems.

The project will focus on large heat pumps in energy-intensive industries and gas expanders in utilities by testing these technologies at real scale.

The aim is to reuse the heat released heat into the atmosphere by industry, a powerful energy source that is currently under utilised.

According to HEALEAP, by reusing and recovering waste heat, energy intensive industries can become much more efficient, competitive and climate friendly.

The HEATLEAP project is funded under the European Union’s LIFE programme and comprises as partners Turboden, ORI Martin, Rina Consulting, CSMT and COGEN Europe.

Paolo Bertuzzi, CEO of Turboden and co-ordinator of the project, said: “Heat pumps and gas expanders will play a central role in the decarbonisation of energy intensive industries and utilities, thereby achieving the objectives of the EU Green Deal. As Turboden, we are focusing on delivering high temperature heat/low pressure steam to industrial customers and utilities.”

HEATLEAP suggests that gas expanders can deliver environmental benefits and enhance the energy efficiency of a natural gas distribution network, by producing electricity when the pressure of the gas is reduced.

Gas expander in gas distribution grid. Credit: HEATLEAP

Also, according to Claudio Canevari, Head of Unit – Energy Efficiency, European Commission, Europe’s fertile policy landscape can enhance decarbonisation of heating and cooling networks, especially with the Fit for 55 package and updated Energy Efficiency Directive. Canevari stated that the total waste heat potential in the EU could be in excess of 250 MtOE, providing a vast opportunity.

Luca Rigoni, CEO of A2A calore e servizi, added: “The HEATLEAP project represents another important contribution to the A2A strategy in reusing the available waste heat at local level. It is our main goal to recover waste heat available from industry to boost the decarbonisation path of our cities by making the heating and cooling sector more resilient and sustainable.”