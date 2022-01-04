Hitachi Energy to link ADNOC’s offshore projects with Abu Dhabi grid

Hitachi Energy has won a contract to build a subsea power transmission network to transport energy from the Abu Dhabi grid to power Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) offshore operations.

The contract has been awarded by engineering firm Samsung C&T Corporation and will enable the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC to transport electricity to help ADNOC meet its demand offshore.

Hitachi Energy will provide its HVDC Light technology and MACH digital platforms to construct two transmission links that will enable ADNOC’s two clusters of offshore oil and gas production facilities to be powered.

The contract includes the supply of four converter stations that will enable AC and DC capacity to be converted accordingly.

In addition, Hitachi Energy will provide system studies, design and engineering, supply, installation supervision and commissioning, and maintenance services.

The 3,200MW HVDC links are touted by far the most powerful power lines transporting electricity from onshore in the Middle East and North Africa region. The project will also be the first HVDC power-from-shore solution outside Norwegian waters.

The project is expected to help ADNOC to reduce its carbon footprint within the offshore business by over 30% as well as enable the United Arab Emirates move closer to climate goals set under the 2050 Net-Zero Initiative, according to a press statement.

Claudio Facchin, the CEO of Hitachi Energy, said the order is an example of how global companies are accelerating the energy transition through the creation of flexible and sustainable energy systems.