Hitachi ABB Power Grids has secured an order from Dogger Bank Wind Farm to connect the third transmission link from the world’s largest offshore wind farm over 130km to the UK mainland.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the North Sea will have a combined installed generation capacity of 3.6GW, enough to power six million UK homes.

This contract is subject to financial close in late 2021.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm has been developed as a joint venture between SSE Renewables and Equinor (50:50). Eni will take a 20% stake in the first two phases, subject to regulatory and lender approvals.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids will provide its high-voltage direct-current technology, HVDC Light®, to enable efficient transmission and dynamic integration of distant offshore wind power to the onshore grid.

HVDC Light® technology provides a compact design and low energy losses. According to an independent life cycle assessment, the implementation of this technology will reduce the lifetime CO 2 impact by almost two-thirds, compared to previously commissioned installations.

Niklas Persson, managing director of Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ grid integration business: “HVDC technology contributes significantly towards a carbon-neutral energy future by enabling the integration of large-scale and remote renewable energy generation.”

“Confirmation of our collaboration with Hitachi ABB Power Grids on all three phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm is another important milestone for our world-leading development,” said Steve Wilson, project director at Dogger Bank Wind Farm. “Working together in an integrated way will enable us to achieve optimum efficiency during the design, procurement and construction work, while the use of market-leading HVDC technology will ensure efficient and reliable transmission of renewable energy for six million UK households once all of the wind farm phases become operational.”

Halfdan Brustad, vice president for Dogger Bank at Equinor, said: “Using HVDC technology is a competitive solution for offshore wind at a long distance from shore, and this will be the first offshore HVDC solution in the UK, opening up new markets and opportunities.”

HVDC Light®, invented by Hitachi ABB Power Grids based on Voltage Sourced Converter (VSC) technology, is an efficient alternative to alternating current for transmitting large amounts of electricity with higher efficiency, over longer distances, and with lower electrical losses.

This technology also has black-start capability, which enables fast grid restoration in the event of a power outage.