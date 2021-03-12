Siemens Energy has been selected by one of the five largest state-owned power generation enterprises in China, China Huadian Corporation, to provide distribution transformers for an offshore wind project in southeast China.

Siemens Energy is providing some 22 units of its FITformer WIND transformers for installation at China’s first commercial 66kV offshore wind farm.

The 300MW wind farm is currently being developed in Taizhou, Zhejiang Province in phases with the first stage scheduled for completion by the end of 2021.

Once complete, the farm will power 240,000 households per year.

Have you read?

Siemens Energy’s turbine technology helps Cyprus go green

Singapore utility boosts efficiency with novel turbine tech from Siemens Energy

The project is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 584,000 tons per year, equivalent to removing 12,600 passenger cars from the road for a year.

The fluid immersed transformers will be used by China Huadian Corporation to optimise energy supply in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Growing demand for wind energy has led to the development of increasingly stronger wind turbines which produce 10MW and beyond, requiring higher voltage levels and innovative power transmission technologies.

Siemens Energy hence developed FITformer WIND transformer to enable these larger power capacities with a voltage class of up to 72.5 kV.

The compact and lightweight transformers for Phase 1 of the Yuhuan Offshore Wind Power Project will be installed in the tower base of the wind turbines.

With strong corrosion resistance, FITformer WIND transformers are suitable for the hostile conditions of marine environment operation.

Sign up for our newsletter

Beatrix Natter, executive vice president transmission at Siemens Energy, said: “To successfully drive the energy transition, it is essential to increase the share of renewables in the energy mix. Equipped with innovative state-of-the-art transformer technology, China’s first 66 kV offshore wind farm will lead the way to a significant increase of clean, renewable wind energy to the grid and will contribute to China’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2060.”







