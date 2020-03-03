Broadcast date: Mar 11, 2020 3:00pm-4:00pm SAST

The smart grid – an electric network capable of two way electricity and data flows that can detect, react to changes in the network, that has self-healing capabilities and allows electricity customers to actively participate in the system.

Essentially the two-way flows of information is enabled with communications – and this is where things become challenging. It is a complex collection of components that enables the flow of information along the grid – yet there isn’t a ‘one size fits all’ solution when it comes to picking the communication technology best suited to your particular environment.

Join us as we answer the following questions:

What communication technology is the best for your utility’s needs?

What about privacy and security of the information you are transmitting?

What are the pros and cons of the various technologies out there?

What standards and communication protocols do you need to know about?

What type of communication works best in noisy environments? Or rural settings?

How important is interoperability and how hard is it to achieve?

