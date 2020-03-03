Broadcast date: Mar 11, 2020 3:00pm-4:00pm SAST
The smart grid – an electric network capable of two way electricity and data flows that can detect, react to changes in the network, that has self-healing capabilities and allows electricity customers to actively participate in the system.
Essentially the two-way flows of information is enabled with communications – and this is where things become challenging. It is a complex collection of components that enables the flow of information along the grid – yet there isn’t a ‘one size fits all’ solution when it comes to picking the communication technology best suited to your particular environment.
Join us as we answer the following questions:
- What communication technology is the best for your utility’s needs?
- What about privacy and security of the information you are transmitting?
- What are the pros and cons of the various technologies out there?
- What standards and communication protocols do you need to know about?
- What type of communication works best in noisy environments? Or rural settings?
- How important is interoperability and how hard is it to achieve?