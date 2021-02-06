Siemens Energy has launched an innovation center for advanced energy technologies in Shenzhen in southeastern China.

The innovation center will focus on research and development of core technologies and on the development of innovation-based clean energy business models.

The center will take advantage of the local industrial base and talent pool in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

The center will be an open and inclusive platform to foster the commercialisation and scaling-up of research results and to integrate scientific research and industry in support of green development of the GBA.

The GBA consists of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Macao Special Administrative Region, and nine cities in Guangdong Province.

The innovation center will cooperate with local counterparts and governments to host a collaboration and incubation center to nurture an innovation ecosystem in the local community and an exhibition and exchange center to promote public education and international exchange in the field of green energy.

To support implementation of these initiatives, Siemens Energy China has launched a branch office in Shenzhen and signed cooperation agreements with local district governments, Shenzhen Energy and Shenzhen Leaguer Group.

Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy AG, said: “Managing the energy transition can only be successful if we form global partnerships, modernize conventional technologies in a way that they are an effective interim solution and develop even more innovative green technologies.

“The new innovation centre in Shenzhen will combine all elements. It’s another lighthouse for the EU-China ‘Green Partnership’ and ‘Digital Partnership’. This will bring us closer to the most dynamic energy market and, together with Chinese partners, create technologies and innovations that have an industrial and social impact.”

Vinod Philip, chief technology and strategy officer at Siemens Energy, adds: “A reliable, efficient and low-carbon energy supply system is key to building up Shenzhen as the new frontier of high-quality development and the Greater Bay Area a world-class city cluster.

“Together with our partners, we will turn our innovative ideas into reality faster, making real-term contributions to China’s ambition of carbon neutrality by 2060.”