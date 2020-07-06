This online series examines all elements that impact on the grid and highlight the latest developments in Europe. Follow GRIDS Waves, interviews with leading experts looking at approaches to future-proof the grid, ensuring the supply of affordable, clean energy, etc.

Episode 1: Innovation, Flexibility & Regulation

Broadcast date: Monday, 6 July 2020

Time: 13h00 GMT | 15h00 CEST

This first episode will focus on “Innovation, Flexibility and Regulation” and it’s a country approach to grid management and specifically how flexibility became invaluable in different countries in Europe.

We will look at the situation in the UK, Spain and France and highlight what are the drivers and means to accelerate setting Flexibility Local Markets.

Moderated by Alicia Carrasco, CEO of OlivoENERGY and Co-founder & Executive Director of the Entra Coalition, the episode will feature the following guests:

Alvaro Sanchez Miralles, CEO, Stemy Energy

Hubert Dupin, Head of Flexibility Department, Enedis

Pedro Basagoiti, Head of Innovation, OMIE, the Spanish Market Operator

Randolph Brazier, Head of Innovation & Development, Energy Networks Association

Robert Denda, Head of Network Technology and Innovability, Enel Global Infrastructure Networks

Episode 2 – Optimised Energy Systems through Sector Integration

Broadcast date: Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Time: 08h00 GMT | 10h00 CEST

More information on this session available soon.