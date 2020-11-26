UK-based multinational utility OVO Energy has partnered with distributed energy resources companies Kaluza and sonnen to accelerate consumer adoption of solar energy in Spain.

The partnership allows OVO Energy to provide its Spanish customers with solar energy and a battery storage system.

The solar and battery energy storage will take advantage of an intelligent energy platform from Kaluza.

Kaluza and sonnen are already partners in the UK and together have pioneered a number of industry firsts involving the optimisation of sonnen batteries to support local grid balancing.

Their partnership in Spain will enable residential homes to generate, store and export solar energy to the grid during peak times to help ease grid constraints.

Kaluza’s real-time cloud platform will enable Spanish consumers to take charge of their energy and benefit from cheaper bills, while supporting the development of a smarter, greener energy system.

The prosumer energy model is expected to play a key role in helping Spain to achieve its goal of generating 74% of its energy from renewables by 2030.

OVO Energy, Kaluza and sonnen are partnering with Spanish energy equipment and solutions firm Webatt to implement the project.

Toby Ferenczi, director of OVO International, said: “Since launching in Spain last year, we are now providing thousands of customers with affordable clean energy. This partnership with sonnen enables our customers in Spain to reduce their energy bills by maximising self-consumption of solar energy and supporting the transition to a smarter, more flexible grid.”

Jean-Baptiste Cornefert, managing director at sonnen eServices, adds: “Spain is one of the most interesting and fastest-growing markets for renewable energy in Europe. For the development of a smarter, more environmentally friendly energy system, networked storage systems that are linked to a virtual power plant offer the necessary flexibility.”