Hitachi ABB Power Grids has launched a new reliability-based service solution, RelCare.

RelCare has been selected by the Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) to remotely monitor the maintenance of all their substations across the six Gulf countries.

GCCIA will leverage its three-year deal signed with Hitachi ABB Power Grids to improve the operational performance and enhance the reliability of their network system.

The project will enable GCCIA to increase the operational efficiency of its 400kV network, running over 1200km with a maximum interconnection power of 1200MW.

The partnership will cover eight large 400kV substations that integrate over 3,000 assets, consisting of 30 different asset types.

The selection of the solution falls under efforts by GCCIA to become a global hub in grid interconnection that emphasizes innovation, resiliency and sustainability, creating a dynamic electricity market in the region and beyond

RelCare is aligned with Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ vision of Powering Good and enables a stronger, smarter and greener grid. It reduces the environmental footprint of assets through lifecycle optimization, contributing to UN Sustainable Development Goal 7 by enhancing grid resilience, creating safe working environment and reducing emissions.

RelCare combines state-of-the-art asset management software with service partnership models, enabling asset operation and maintenance managers to optimize the performance, yield, and protection of their crucial systems through their entire lifecycle. It also increases safety due to the reduction of site-visits required.

Wolf Mueller, head of service at Hitachi ABB Power Grids, said: “RelCare empowers customers to take control of their assets and improve the efficiencies for financial savings as well as increase the overall reliability and sustainability of their equipment.

“Transparency and trust, combined with our global footprint and large installed base, make this a recipe for success. As a long-term customer, we are honored to work with GCCIA and help bring more reliable power to the Gulf.”

Ahmed Al Ebrahim, CEO of GCCIA, adds: “Optimizing operations and the maintenance of our assets is critical to the quality of the Gulf region’s power network, so this digital maintenance agreement and the access to world-class expertise will be hugely beneficial.

“Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ unique expertise and technology developed specifically for substation service will enable us to achieve our objectives,”