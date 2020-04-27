GE Renewable Energy’s Vera Silva has become the first woman to be elected to the executive committee of trade association T&D Europe.

Silva, who is chief technology officer at GE’s Grid Solutions business, will be T&D Europe’s vice-president of innovation.

She succeeds Schneider Electric’s Yann Fromont, who has become the new T&D Europe president, and will drive the innovation agenda as well as represent the trade group in talks with political institutions and stakeholders in the industry. Her remit will cover digital platforms, cybersecurity, renewables integration and new flexibility sources.

At GE Grid Solutions, Silva leads 3400 engineers in more than 20 countries in researching, designing and producing products and solutions.

Silva is the author of four books and more than 40 scientific papers

“Innovation in the transmission and distribution world will be key to accelerating the energy transition,” she said. “Teamwork will be essential to building the grid of the future and I am fully committed to taking an active role.”

Silva has a PhD in electrical and electronic engineering from Imperial College London and master’s and bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of Porto, Portugal.

In 2016 she was named ‘Engineer of the Year’ by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ Power and Energy Society, and the same years also received the Energy Systems Integration Group’s annual achievement award.

T&D Europe was formed 12 years ago and is the European association of the electricity transmission and distribution equipment and services industry.

