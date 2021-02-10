French transmissions system operator Réseau de Transport d’Electricité (RTE) has selected fiber optic cable manufacturing company Nexans for the provision and installation of high-voltage cables.

Nexans has been awarded a three-year contract to deliver the cables, accessories and installation services for underground grid connections at 90 kV, 220 kV and 400 kV.

The high-voltage cables will be manufactured at the Nexans plants in Bourg-en-Bresse, France and Charleroi, Belgium, and the accessories in Cortaillod, Switzerland.

Nexans will train RTE teams in the installation of accessories as well as provide fast repair services and maintain strategic stocks of cable for emergency repairs across France’s transmission network.

The deal, which expands cooperation between the two companies, falls under efforts by the corporations to play an increasing role in the energy transition.

Have you read?

Nexans wins €20m contract to supply specialised nuclear cables

UK’s second electricity link to France starts flowing at full capacity

The two parties believe the modernisation and building of new windfarms, international interconnectors and grid infrastructure is vital to accelerate the energy transition.

Nexans will play a key role in RTE’s projects to renew and upgrade France’s power transmission network. A particular focus for these projects is to accommodate new renewable generation capacity by ensuring the reliability of critical network infrastructure.

Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans, said: “As France’s Transmission System Operator, RTE is at the center of the transition towards a more sustainable and carbon-free world. By reinforcing our long term partnership with RTE, we strengthen Nexans’ ambition to be a leader in electrification and the global energy transition. The partnership extends well beyond this frame agreement as we are working on individual projects such as supplying the 225 kV power export cables for the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in the English Channel. Together, RTE and Nexans are electrifying the future.”

Sign up for our newsletter

Gilles Etheimer, purchasing director of RTE, adds: “RTE’s mission is to adapt the power grid to the energy transition by guaranteeing the security of power supply to the French people at a lower economic, environmental and visual cost. As we have already had the opportunity to reiterate through “The Greener Choice”, an open letter sent by RTE, ELIA, REN, TENNET, RED ELECTRICA, NG and TERNA to their suppliers in November 2020, we expect the winners of our contracts to have a strong ambition regarding environmental and societal issues. Nexans receives a significant share of the volumes and we are counting on them as a long-term partner to continue to make a difference both in terms of quality and the environment for a more sustainable world.”