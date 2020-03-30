MG Motor UK is supplying up to 100 of it’s MG ZS cars to NHS agencies across the UK free-of-charge for up to six months to support the national effort to overcome COVID-19.

The electric vehicles (EVs) will be supplied via MG’s nationwide dealer network to provide additional transport capacity with low running costs to the NHS.

Read more about

Electric vehicles

UK

MG and its dealers are doing their bit to support the national effort in these unprecedented times. The first six cars have already been supplied to Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Trust by MG dealer Chorley Group.

Daniel Gregorious, head of sales & marketing at MG Motor UK, said “As a proud British brand, MG is more than just a car manufacturer. Together with our dealer network, we want to do our bit to help the country to come through this uncertain time. By providing 100 electric cars to our NHS heroes, we hope that we will help to keep healthcare moving so that as many people as possible can receive the support they need. It’s also our way of saying thank you to those selfless people who work so hard to keep us all safe”.

MG ZS EV is a full-size, fully electric SUV with a five-star Euro NCAP rating and a seven-year warranty. With room for five inside and a large boot, the car is ideal for healthcare workers and those who need to transport passengers, luggage and equipment. As a tail-pipe zero-emissions car, ZS EV also contributes to lowering transport-related CO 2 and improving local air quality.

Originally published on smart-energy.com

Sign up for our newsletter