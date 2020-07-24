Hitachi ABB Power Grids has launched Grid-eMotion™ Fleet, a game-changing grid-to-plug EV charging system that delivers a step-change approach for public transport and commercial operators.

The smart mobility solution enables operators to efficiently scale up their operations and is expected to contribute to a sustainable society for millions living in urban areas.

Through close collaboration with transport operators, Hitachi ABB Power Grids has identified a market need for a more holistic approach to large-scale charging. The launch of Grid-eMotion™ Fleet marks a shift from a charger-product based approach to a charging-system based approach, which helps to accelerate the future of smart mobility.

The solution comes in standard containers that integrate the grid connection and charging systems all together.

Grid-eMotion™ Fleet uses DC technology and can connect to any type of power network, removing the complexities of integrating AC-DC chargers into a system. Compared to a conventional connection to the AC grid, the pioneering solution brings a 60% reduction in space required for large-scale EV fleet charging, whilst the depot cabling is reduced by 40%. The fast-to-install solution harnesses renewable energy through grid integration, smart mobility, digital energy management system and incorporates insights from data analytics.

Grid-eMotion™ Fleet leverages Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ smart energy management solution e-mesh™ EMS to manage and enhance the complete charging infrastructure, calculate bus energy consumption and devise, plan and deliver effective services for passengers.

Digital analysis monitors the battery life data, route data, traffic simulation and depot control to ensure that efficient power use, energy storage and overnight charging is optimized.

“The Grid-eMotion™ Fleet launch is a game-changer for anyone managing public transport and commercial EV fleets,” says Niklas Persson, Managing Director of the Grid Integration business unit at Hitachi ABB Power Grids.

“Grid-eMotion™ Fleet delivers unprecedented scalability, space savings and operational efficiency. The solution will accelerate the global uptake of safe, sustainable and smart mobility, whilst contributing to cleaner air and an enhanced quality of life for today’s generation and those to come.”

Globally, 80% of municipal bus fleets are forecast to be electric by 2040. With more than 400,000 eBuses already in service today, and the number expected to grow to 2.3 million eBuses by 2040, operators now need solutions that go beyond the charger to help them connect seamlessly to the grid to power their expanding EV fleets.