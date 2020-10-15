As part of a deal with France’s DREEV, a joint venture between EDF and Nuvve, which specializes in intelligent charging for electric vehicles, ABB will supply its new 11 kW bi-directional vehicle-to-grid charging technology.

Under the partnership, ABB will supply vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bi-directional kiosks in France, followed by installations in the UK, Italy, Belgium and Germany.

ABB vehicle-to-grid technology will set a global benchmark for bi-directional charging with a brand-new 11 kW station.

ABB’s solution integrated with DREEV software technology will enable EV drivers to export surplus power back to the grid. With potential to generate up to 20€/EV/month, V2G thereby reduces the total cost of ownership and further boosts the adoption of EVs.

Bi-directional chargers also help smooth the flow of uneven generation of electricity from renewable sources such as solar and wind.

Frank Muehlon, head of ABB’s global business for e-mobility infrastructure solutions, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to support DREEV in its mission to actively participate in making the grid more resilient with V2G technology. Our cooperation with DREEV is one of the leading efforts worldwide to deploy real V2G technology to the field.”

Muehlon said the light and compact 11kW charger delivers a quick and flexible charge and is fully compatible with current and future EVs, as well as meeting the most stringent grid compliance requirements.

Muehlon added: “The development of this intelligent bi-directional charging solution will be key in enabling the next step in the evolution of our e-mobility ecosystem and represents a key milestone in ABB’s sustainability strategy.”

DREEV chief executive Eric Mevellec added: “V2G is a technology that requires both innovation and industrial capabilities. This cooperation with ABB is key to bring our solutions to the next level. We are now ready to accelerate commercial development.”

Few electric cars currently support V2G, but it is expected to become a dominant technology within the next five years.

And with the number of EVs on the road predicted to rise to 559 million by 2040 and 33% of the global fleet to be powered by electricity, the world’s energy ecosystem needs to evolve to support this transition.

