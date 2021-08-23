The ‘world’s largest solar energy-powered battery energy storage system’ that is being built by US energy company Florida Light & Power (FPL) is nearing completion.

FPL announced the installation of the first battery modules for the Manatee Energy Storage Center in a statement. The company said the storage facility is now 75% complete.

The 409MW/900MWh energy storage plant will have 50,000 battery modules once completed by the end of 2021.

FPL has installed 100 of the 132 battery containers that are planned for the project. Each container will house 400 battery modules, whilst each battery module will store energy equivalent to roughly 2,000 iPhone batteries.

Combined, the battery system will be equivalent to approximately 100 million iPhone batteries and will power 329,000 homes for more than two hours.

The utility will feed the battery with energy generated by the solar system on-site. The battery plant will enable FPL to leverage energy generated during times when solar generation is high for grid stability during peak periods or when solar energy generation is low.

Battery energy storage is expected to help FPL accelerate its transition to renewable energy with an additional 700MW of storage capacity planned for rollout by the utility by 2030.

The 700MW will increase the company’s storage portfolio by 186% from 2021 levels and will power 140,000 homes or the charging of more than 400,000 electric vehicles (EVs).

Today, FPL has installed more than 12 million solar panels and has over 40 solar energy centers in operation as part of its energy transition. The company is also operating over 1,000 EV chargers.

FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy, said: “With one milestone after another, FPL is following through on its steadfast commitment to make Florida a leader in sustainability and resiliency as we consistently deliver America’s best energy value – electricity that’s not just clean and reliable, but also affordable.

“In June, we said goodbye to coal by dismantling FPL’s last coal plant in Florida just as we surpassed 40% of the way toward completing our ’30-by-30’ plan to install 30 million solar panels by 2030. Soon, the world’s largest solar-powered battery will begin serving customers, and we’ll turn our attention to an innovative green hydrogen pilot project – which could unlock the potential for a 100% carbon-free energy future.”