Utility-scale energy storage project developer Able Grid Energy Solutions has selected Wärtsilä for the development of two storage projects.

The interconnected stand-alone systems will have a combined rated capacity of 200MW to ensure the stability of the grid in southern Texas.

The two companies signed a ten-year guaranteed asset performance agreement for the installation of the Madero and Ignacio energy storage plants.

The agreements include maintenance services, an availability guarantee, and a flexible capacity guarantee based on usage.

Wärtsilä will provide its GridSolv Quantum storage system and its GEMS smart energy management platform to monitor and control the flow of energy.

The two projects will provide grid support for critical periods during extreme weather or grid instability conditions, such as those that Texas has recently experienced.

The projects will help the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to improve customer services for its consumers.

The systems are expected to become fully operational starting in January 2022.

Sharon Greenberg, the CEO of Able Grid, said: “Able Grid selected Wärtsilä technology, among other considerations, for its critical safety and cyber-security features. The system complies with all applicable standards, like UL9540A, to ensure sustained safe and reliable operations. In addition, the GEMS Power Plant Controller is U.S.-code based and meets all IEC62443 cybersecurity standards.”

Aaron Zubaty, CEO of MAP RE/ES, adds: “The Madero and Ignacio projects will participate in the existing ERCOT wholesale electricity market, delivering key ancillary services required for grid stability, including frequency regulation. Years of development by forward-looking innovators like Wärtsilä now allow us to deploy market-driven solutions that will improve electricity grid reliability and performance while enabling further decarbonisation of electricity markets.”

Risto Paldanius, vice president, Americas, Wärtsilä Energy, reiterates: “Energy storage is rapidly becoming a key asset for the global energy markets and Wärtsilä has a leading position in this field. In the planning of these installations, we were able to provide solid expertise based on our depth of experience in energy storage, and this added considerable value to our energy optimisation capabilities.”