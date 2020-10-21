Technology company Wärtsilä has received an order for 90MW / 90MWh of energy storage capacity from an existing South East Asian customer.

The customer will leverage the solution to ensure grid flexibility and reliability and further integration of renewables capacity.

The technology firm booked the engineering, procurement, and construction order in the third quarter of 2020.

Wärtsilä will provide its propriety software and hardware solutions. The company’s GridSolv Max solution will provide flexible and modular storage for the core hardware assets within Wärtsilä energy storage systems, including batteries, a safety and fire system, and inverters.

Related articles:

Wartsila to operate three multi-state storage projects for Duke Energy

Wärtsilä announces global community to power renewables adoption

Wärtsilä’s GEMS, sophisticated energy management platform will provide the smart digital controls to optimise the entire storage system, enabling reliable, resilient power supply.

Using the GEMS platform, grid operators can rely on renewables for baseload power.

In 2018, the Association of southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) committed to meeting 23% of its primary energy needs from renewable sources by 2025.

This target has encouraged the region to leverage its abundant wind and solar resources as a means of reducing its reliance on fossil fuels.

Wärtsilä has a total installed capacity above 9000MW of which 2000MW were executed as EPC delivery including approximately 300MW of energy storage in South East Asia.

Sign up for our newsletter

Wärtsilä Energy Business Director, North and South East Asia, said: “This contract represents a further endorsement of Wärtsilä’s EPC capabilities, which have been sharpened with experience from similar regional projects. Our speed of execution and the coordination between the teams involved provides the support demanded and delivers an optimised solution to the customer.”