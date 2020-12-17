Scientists and researchers from three UK institutions have joined forces in a bid to strengthen the competitiveness of energy storage businesses in northwest Europe.

The Faraday Institution, Cambridge Cleantech and Harwell Science & Innovation Campus are leading the delivery of a European programme called STEPS.

Two testbeds will allow small and medium-sized enterprises to demonstrate new technologies and put them on the journey to bring innovative energy storage products to market.

Sam Goodall, International Programme Manager at Cambridge Cleantech, said: “As the transition from fossil fuels to renewables continues to accelerate, we are proud to be part of this innovative project to commercialise game-changing energy storage solutions.

“Our goal is to facilitate innovation partnerships and technology commercialisation in the energy sector.”

Related news:

Energy storage roadmap for UK’s net-zero transition

Global energy storage market grows despite COVID-19

Battery Performance Scorecard shows changes in market trends

Scottish Water expands renewables portfolio with £2m solar+battery project

The Interreg North-West Europe STEPS programme offers support to 40 businesses through a product enhancement voucher programme valued at €12,500 each. Additionally, 20 of these companies will receive expert support worth €50,000 each to demonstrate their technology at regional testbeds throughout northwest Europe.

The programme will provide additional support through business partners and knowledge partners from Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and the UK.

For the UK, the Faraday Institution will serve as the STEPS knowledge partner and Cambridge Cleantech as the STEPS business support partner. Together they will offer SMEs a user-centric, demand-driven approach to bring their products closer to the market through tailored testing.

Specifically, knowledge and business partners will advise e-storage SMEs on entering new markets in northwest Europe, engage with potential end-users, and increase the awareness of solution providers.

STEPS will also connect end-users with providers of new e-storage solutions via a business support programme to increase their technological readiness level through real-life testing.

Ian Ellerington, Head of Technology Transfer at the Faraday Institution, said: “We welcome the opportunity to assist growing businesses realise their commercial ambitions.

Sign up for our newsletter

“Our links into the UK’s battery research and innovation network mean we are well placed to provide technical advice to businesses innovating in e-storage and help supercharge their route to market.”

Applications for SMEs to receive knowledge and business support will open on 11th January 2021. Further details here.