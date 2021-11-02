Total EREN to develop 1GW wind energy+storage project in Kazakhstan

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for the development of 1GW of wind energy capacity and 500MW of storage in Kazakhstan by Total EREN.

The French multinational independent power producer (IPP), Total EREN, signed the MoU with the Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy, the National Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna, and energy company KazMunaiGas for the provision of funding, the construction and operation of the projects.

The projects will be developed in central Kazakhstan and will be the largest renewable energy project coupled with storage ever initiated by a private renewable IPP in the country, according to the statement.

The wind farm will comprise 200 turbines and a 500 MW/1 GWh lithium-ion battery that will be provided by Saft. The project will produce 3,800 GWh of clean electricity per annum, the equivalent of energy required by more than 1 million households in Kazakhstan.

The project falls under efforts by the Kazakhstan government to expand its renewable energy capacity to 15% of the total energy mix by 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

The plant’s battery will enable the use of clean energy when it is most needed and provide baseload power. The project is an effort by the government to adopt new technologies such as battery storage to ensure secure energy supply and energy independence.

The project will support regional sustainable growth and contribute to local employment. Diverse educational programmes involving the local population such as workshops on renewable energy will be conducted in cooperation with the local municipalities, and a center of expertise on storage will be created, according to the statement.

Fabienne Demol, Executive Vice-President – Global Head of Business Development of Total Eren, said: The 1GW wind project will represent a unique reference and a pioneer innovation for the energy transition of Kazakhstan and more widely, of Central Asia.”

Total EREN will use the project to expand its presence within the Kazakhstan energy market, having entered the market with two solar PV projects in 2017.