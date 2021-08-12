Taiwan Power has announced the development of a 5.2 MW/5.2 MWh battery energy storage system as part of efforts to increase the penetration of renewable energy.

Taiwan Power is partnering with technology firm Warstila, as the battery system provider, and North-Star International as the operator. Shangfa Construction will be responsible for the construction of the Beimen Energy Storage project in the city of Kaohsiung.

The project will also comprise Wartsila’s power conversion system and digital energy platform for real-time management of the battery. Once operational in the first quarter of 2022, the plant will be used to provide frequency regulation and ancillary services for the reliability of Taiwan Power’s grid.

Have you read?

Australia’s AGL to deploy first grid-scale battery system with Wärtsilä

Merger highlights importance of clean energy and storage integration

This follows Taiwan Power opening a day-ahead ancillary service market, including frequency regulation, spinning reserve, and supplement reserve services. This will enable the utility to leverage flexible energy for a resilient grid network and to be able to expand its portfolio of renewable energy. Energy flexibility has become a vital element in helping utilities to address the fluctuating nature of renewable energy.

Taiwan seeks to achieve 20% of its energy from renewable sources by 2025, which will be augmented with an additional 15 GW of offshore wind power by 2035.

Taiwan Power is also exploring the use of smart grids and AIoT technologies to accelerate its renewable energy and digital transformation. The utility has established a 5G AIoT Innovation Park in the Asia New Bay Area by the Kaohsiung City Government. The utility seeks to leverage drones, robots, and mixed reality smart inspections to monitor its renewable energy and other power generation plants. This will enable the energy company to enhance its asset management and maintenance, developments that will all lead to improved power quality and customer services.

The center will also be used to test the benefits of smart meters in optimising power consumption and reducing outages and for collaboration with energy stakeholders in developing innovative solutions. Find out more about the center here.