Swedish energy storage company Azelio has signed a deal with Chilean firm Industria Mecánica VOGT to install solar-storage systems for the mining industry across Latin America.

A memorandum of understanding between the firms covers a total of 10 MW of energy storage from 2021 until 2024 and both parties say that they expect this to trigger further projects.

VOGT supplies pumping systems for some of the biggest metallic and non-metallic mining companies in Latin America. The pumping systems need round-the-clock electricity, which is currently provided by diesel generators in off-grid locations.

Now, the diesel gensets at some locations will be replaced by Gothenburg-headquartered Azelio’s storage system, which is coupled with solar PV.

Azelio chief executive Jonas Eklind said: “Joining hands with an established company like VOGT and to introduce our technology to the mining industry is a very positive step for Azelio. We look forward to demonstrating the commercial and environmental values of Azelio’s long-duration energy storage.”

