Scottish Power Renewables has selected Ingeteam for the supply of the company’s biggest ever ion-lithium battery storage system.

The energy storage system will be used for the UK’s biggest onshore wind farm, developed by Scottish Power Renewables near Glasgow.

Ingeteam will also supply the control system, the power converters and the ion-lithium batteries.

The storage capacity will be 50 million Watt-hours, equivalent to the average hourly power consumption of 150,000 homes.

The project will supply sufficient power to meet the demand of all the homes in a city the size of Bilbao for an hour.

The energy storage system is expected to come on line at the end of this year, with testing to ensure compliance with TSO grid code (UK electric system operator) due to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

The project will enable Iberdrola, the owners of Scottish Power Renewables, to take part in the frequency regulation market of the UK national grid. The storage system will also serve to assure supply capacity with an optimal balance of generation and consumption and will enable the wind farm to be commissioned with its grid powered down and isolated from the main grid.