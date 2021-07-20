Pivot Power, a subsidiary of EDF Renewables, has signed an agreement with technology company Wartsila to expand its Energy Superhubs energy storage initiative across the UK.

Energy Superhubs is an initiative in which Pivot Power is developing a 2GW distributed battery energy storage system that is integrated with the energy transmission network operated by the National Grid. The aim is to ensure more renewable energy capacity is integrated into the main grid and to power electric vehicles, as well as address the fluctuating nature of renewables.

Under the agreement signed, the two companies will develop two new grid-scale battery storage systems with a total capacity of 100MW/200MWh in Coventry and Sandwell in the West Midlands. The two projects will provide electricity to power 200,000 households for two hours.

Construction of the battery storage systems is due to commence at Sandwell in Q4 2021 and at Coventry in Q1 2022. The two projects are expected to play a key role in helping the West Midlands meet its target to be zero carbon by 2041, by helping accelerate the phase-out of coal and gas-fired power stations.

Wartsila will provide its battery technology GEMS Digital Energy Platform for real-time operation of the battery storage facilities in response to changing energy generation and demand on the main grid.

The Energy Superhubs model is in line with EDF Renewables’ ambition to become a key player in Europe’s e-mobility segment by 2023 and to develop an additional 10GW of battery storage globally by 2035.

The company’s first project under the programme – Energy Superhub Oxford – is nearing completion and will provide a blueprint for towns and cities across the UK to cut carbon and improve air quality. It is backed by funding from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and integrates rapid EV charging, battery storage, low carbon heating and smart energy management technologies to save 10,000 tonnes of CO2 every year once opened. This is the equivalent to taking over 2,000 cars off the road.

Pivot Power predicts that its network could provide almost 10% of the battery storage required by the UK to achieve its 2050 net-zero goals and will help to create a smarter, more flexible grid that could save up to £40 billion ($54.8 million).

Andy Tang, Vice President, Energy Storage & Optimisation, Wärtsilä, said: “The UK recently set a bold ambition to slash carbon emissions by 78% by 2035 and flexibility is the key to achieving 100% renewables and decarbonising the economy.”