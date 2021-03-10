The Philippines is set to host South East Asia’s first floating energy storage solution following the signing of a partnership deal between technology firm Wärtsilä and utility Therma Marine Inc.

An engineering, procurement, and construction deal signed by the two companies will enable Wärtsilä to provide the utility with a 54MW/32MWh energy storage system.

Wärtsilä will provide ten of its GridSolv Max energy storage systems and an advanced energy management platform.

The solution will provide flexibility for TMI in their ancillary service contract with the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines.

The energy storage plant will be installed in the province of Davao de Oro, next to an existing 100MW thermal power plant in Maco municipality.

The project is set to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This will be the first ever deployment of a floating energy storage solution in the South East Asia region.

The floating power barge will enable a fast supply of electricity to areas with limited infrastructure and is a mobile asset, enabling relocation or trade.

Emmanuel V. Rubio, Aboitiz Power president and CEO, said: “Wärtsilä will meet our urgent needs with this innovative and unique floating energy storage barge. Their ability to deliver this first-of-a-kind solution in less than 12 months is, to say the least, impressive.”

“In addition to meeting TMI’s needs, it is important to note that Wärtsilä is the sole EPC provider for this kind of a project. The alternative would be to have one supplier for the barge and another for the energy storage system, which would require a lot of coordination and would undoubtedly slow the final delivery considerably,” reiterates Kari Punnonen, Wärtsilä Energy business director, Australasia.