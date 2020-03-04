POWERGEN International is strengthening bonds with the on-site power and energy storage industries, both of which will play crucial roles in the future of power generation.

POWERGEN has renewed its agreement with the Electrical Generating Systems Association for the event happening December 8-10 in Orlando, Florida. EGSA is made up of more than 750 companies dedicated to on-site power generation such as gen-sets, microgrids and emergency backup power.

POWERGEN also has announced a strategic partnership with the U.S Energy Storage Association (ESA) focused on education around battery and other forms of energy storage.

POWERGEN’s renewed partnership with EGSA will include a dedicated pavilion in the exhibit hall (the On-site Power Pavilion, sponsored by EGSA) for members to display their products and services. While on-site, standby and emergency power generators continue to be a crucial part of the electricity mix, the gen-sets are taking on a growing role in distributed energy, and many are shifting from diesel to natural gas and upping their power density while improving emissions.

“I am excited about the improvements to POWERGEN International and anticipate increased value for our members, as exhibitors and attendees,” EGSA president Kurt Summers said.

The pavilion will be complemented by POWERGEN’s dedicated On-site Power educational track in the Conference Workshop program, along with a curated platform for connections and face-to-face meetings between manufacturers, OEMs, suppliers, distributors and power producers through POWERGEN’s MATCH! and Connect programs.

The partnership with ESA will include participation by ESA member companies in POWERGEN’s content program through thought leadership, speaking opportunities and peer-to-peer discussion platforms around marketing, policy and technology.

“I am excited about the opportunities ahead with POWERGEN International and the Clarion North America Energy events, as the leader in the U.S. market connecting utilities, power producers, manufacturers and end-users in energy,” ESA CEO Kelly Speakes-Backman said. “Through our combined efforts, we can educate and inform even more of the industry on markets, policy and technology changes that will affect the electric power industry.”

ESA has more than 190 members including independent power producers, electric utilities, energy service companies, financiers, insurers, law firms, installers, manufacturers, component suppliers and integrators involved in deploying energy storage systems around the globe.

Energy Storage Breakthroughs is one of the tracks in the Conference Workshops at POWERGEN, while the Knowledge Hubs will also offer content on battery, pumped and other storage options for the power sector.

“We are committed to designing an event experience to help energy professionals navigate the complex energy transition,” said Stephanie Kolodziej, portfolio director for Clarion Events, North American Energy. “Part of how we intend to deliver on this promise is by partnering with world-class associations like ESA and EGSA who are experts in their respective market sectors.”

These two associations will join over 800 exhibitors including: ABB, AECOM, AKSA, American Fire Technologies, Black & Veatch, Clark Reliance Corporation, ComAp, Cummins, Doosan, FPT, Hilco, Hurst Boiler, Hytorc, Industronic, John Zink Hamworthy Combustion, MHPS, Origin Engines, Parker Hannifin, PIC Group, Power Engineers, Power Solutions International, Rentech Boiler Systems, SPX Flow, Teksan Generator, Sunbelt Transformer, Trystar, UMICORE Catalyst, Uniper, WEG Electric Corp and more at POWERGEN International 2020.

