NEC Energy Solutions (NEC ES) has been awarded a 12 MW energy storage project by GIGA Storage in the Netherlands.

The project will be a part of the Test Centre for Renewable Resources from Wageningen University & Research (WUR) and is located at their test center in Lelystad. Local grid owner Windnet will be a partner in the project.

Read more about

The Netherlands

Energy storage

Renewables

The system will provide grid resiliency for an estimated 5,000 homes once completed. The funding for this system was primarily sourced through crowdfunding.

The system, GIGA Rhino, will aim to increase renewables on the grid, bringing stability to the local smart grid. It will also be used for Frequency Containment Reserve (FCR), as well as imbalance and curtailment services.

“Due to the increase in sustainable renewable energy on the grid, there is an increasing need for energy storage,” said Ruud Nijs, CEO of GIGA Storage. “Storage and control of electricity is crucial for a reliable and affordable energy system. The GIGA Rhino energy storage system is the first step in making it possible to close down coal-fired power stations.”

The project is a subsidy recipient from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO.nl), within the “Demonstration Energy and Climate Innovation” framework.

Mark Moreton, sales director EMEA for Massachusetts-based NEC Energy Solutions, stated, “This is a landmark project since it is not only the most powerful energy storage system in the Netherlands, but it will also stabilize the grid and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The fact that GIGA Storage took such an innovative approach and successfully financed this project via crowdfunding shows that the excitement in grid energy storage goes all the way to the people; individuals who are putting their own money into the project.”

Originally published on renewableenergyworld.com

Sign up for our newsletter