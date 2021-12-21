Landmark Dutch storage project to be twinned with wind and solar

An energy storage system set to be the largest ever built in the Netherlands is to be co-located with wind and solar assets in a microgrid at Wageningen University & Research test centre in Lelystad.

The project will store the equivalent of the annual energy consumption of more than 9000 households a year and will be the first large-scale energy storage project based on lithium iron phosphate chemistry in Europe.

And it also marks the first Dutch deal for Finnish energy technology company Wärtsilä, which will supply the 25 MW/ 48 MWh system to GIGA Storage BV.

Dutch energy company Eneco will use the battery to make its energy services more sustainable, add more renewables to the grid, and regulate frequency and reliability on the grid.

GIGA Storage chief operating officer Maarten Quist said the battery “will help stabilise the Netherlands’ electricity grid and save a maximum of 23,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year”.

The Buffalo battery is based on lithium iron phosphate chemistry, which Wärtsilä says provides enhanced safety features and uses less vulnerable natural resources.

The Dutch government has a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 49% by 2030 and a 95% reduction by 2050. Recent reports suggest the Netherlands will need between 29 and 54 GW of energy storage capacity by 2050.

