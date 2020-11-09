Energy technology company Kiwi Power has entered its tenth European market with the completion of an aggregation project in the Netherlands.

The UK-based firm has supplied hardware and virtual power plant software to provide grid flexibility to the system operator in the local primary frequency response (FCR) market.

The mobile energy storage system was developed by Kiwi Power in collaboration with ENGIE and will deliver up to 3MW for system operator TenneT.

The system will be sued to power construction sites, events or when the grid capacity isn’t sufficient enough.

Between projects it will be placed into the local FCR market, boosting grid reliability for the local area and providing a consistent revenue stream for asset owners ENGIE and Bredenoord, an independent specialist that develops, supplies, maintains and operates decentralised energy systems worldwide.

The Netherlands is one of Europe’s highest ranking and active regions for demand side flexibility according to Delta-EE’s forward looking 2019 EU Market Monitor Map for Demand Side Flexibility.

Stephan Marty, chief commercial officer at Kiwi Power said: “Step-by-step we’re seeing changing regulation allow more countries to benefit from distributed energy resource flexibility, which will be a critical enabler of Europe’s sustainable recovery post-COVID-19.

“Becoming active in our tenth market not only marks our own success but is reflective of our continuing momentum in Europe.”

The EU Market Monitor Map predicts a rapid and dynamic evolution of flexibility markets across all territories reviewed in the report in differing value streams, customer segments, asset types and market stakeholders.

Marty added: “As further European markets open up to distributed energy resource flexibility, Kiwi Power is perfectly positioned to enter these key regions as early as possible, enabling us to continue our European success story.”