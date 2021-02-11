Italian transmission system operator Terna has awarded MYTILINEOS S.A. a tender to develop 26MW of battery energy storage capacity.

MYTILINEOS has been awarded two contracts for the development of two battery energy storage systems in Southern Italy, of which 20MW will be developed in Brindisi and 6MW in Sardinia.

The commissioning of the projects is expected to take place during Q4 of 2022, when both systems are expected to start providing Fast Reserve services to the Italian grid from 2023 until 2027.

MYTILINEOS will also be involved in the installation of electrochemical storage systems located near the grid operator’s substations.

The energy storage projects will be used to provide fast reserve grid services for Terna and have been awarded in an auction comprising 53 bidders representing 117 reserve units.

Up to 1.3GW in total participated in the auction, of which Terna awarded 250MW of contracts.

MYTILINEOS has walked away with approximately 20% of the capacity auctioned in the Southern mainland and 20% in Sardinia.

The projects are expected to play a key role in accelerating the energy transition and decarbonisation in Italy through improved production of green energy.