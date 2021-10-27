A new partnership aims to leverage thermal energy storage systems to accelerate the transition to low-carbon energy systems in North America.

Energy storage solutions firm E2S Power and project management company SNC-Lavalin will deploy thermal energy storage systems at existing fossil-fueled power stations that are reaching retirement stages.

The aim is to convert these end-of-life-cycle fossil-fuel plants into clean energy infrastructure that can be used to facilitate the energy transition.

The two companies want to play a role in accelerating the deployment of energy storage systems, an enabler of energy decarbonisation.

Sasha Savic, the CEO of E2S Power, said: “North America has more than 200 GW of coal-fueled capacity that may be decommissioned in the coming years in the transition to carbon neutrality.”

Savic said utilitising the infrastructure can help expand the much-needed energy storage portfolio whilst ensuring energy security.

Sasha added that re-using the existing assets and premises can help deliver a just energy transition by allowing the transfer of the existing workforce at these fossil-fueled plants into new energy storage facilities. In addition, the partnership will help ensure the development of clean economies in areas previously served by the fossil fuel industry.

Nick Johnson, vice president of power, grid and industrial solutions at SNC-Lavalin, added: “New energy storage technology is revolutionising the energy system, and this collaboration is driven by our common desire to improve reliability and sustainability of our clients’ energy systems well into the future.”

The announcement follows the US Department of Energy announcing that it will increase its focus on thermal energy storage deployment across the US to enable reliable and effective storage of renewable energy.

This led the department to award the New York Power Authority and the Electric Power Research Authority a $200,000 grant to conduct research on how the technology can be used to provide long-term duration energy storage.