UK-based owner and operator of battery storage, Zenobe, has selected EDF as the company’s trading and optimisation partner for a new 100MW battery.

The battery will be located at Capenhurst, near Chester, and will be the largest transmission-connected battery storage project in Europe, according to Zenobe.

Have you read?

Australia integrates long-duration storage with hybrid solar-hydro

Chile receives its first cryogenic energy storage facility

The long-term agreement will see EDF optimise the battery through its trading platform. It will mean EDF opening access to a variety of revenue streams for this asset, including ancillary services such as Dynamic Containment, balancing mechanism and wholesale optimisation. EDF will also provide a floor price ensuring minimum income levels are protected.

Stuart Fenner, head of energy trading services at EDF said: “…we have been able to offer a long-term deal which will provide Zenobe with optimal revenues and the reassurance of a floor price. This partnership will provide essential flexibility to the energy system and reinforces EDF’s commitment to helping Britain achieve net zero.”

James Basden, co-founder and director at Zenobe added: “This is an incredibly exciting project, not just for Zenobe but for the UK. It has been commissioned as a direct response to the National Grid’s pathfinder programme and is a great example of the pioneering solutions businesses like ours can bring to the table when industry innovation is encouraged by up-to-date legislation…Battery projects like this one will be essential in balancing the grid and enabling Britain to reach its climate goals.”

Zenobe provides flexible power solutions to commercial EV fleet operators, utilities and industrial and commercial businesses, currently has 175MW of operational grid-scale battery capacity and is on track to have 1GW of battery storage by 2026.