Swedish Industrisupport i Åmål AB has selected Azelio for the supply of an energy storage system.

Azelio will provide its TES.POD energy storage system to store energy generated from a 446KW rooftop solar PV system during times when generation is high, for use during times when energy demand is high.

The solar system to be integrated with the storage plant was developed by Svea Solar – Sweden’s largest solar PV installer and current collaborator with Azelio for joint projects at a hotel owned by i Åmål AB.

Have you read?

Wärtsilä’s energy storage tech to boost Southern Texas grid reliability

Malawi to receive first commercial-scale solar+storage plant

The energy storage plant will provide i Åmål AB with heat that will also reduce their dependency on the local heating network.

With this installation, Azelio’s storage units will increase the share of renewable energy supply by 24% and reduce CO2 emissions from energy use by 168 tonnes per year.

The operation of the storage units will be handled by Azelio during the first 3 years of operation.

The contract is Azelio’s first commercial project in the Swedish market.

Sign up for our newsletter

“Given our extensive energy demands we are ambitious to use energy more economically and with a less negative impact on the environment. We have already installed solar PV and are now looking forward to expanding our use of renewable energy and strengthening our sustainability profile with Azelio’s energy storage”, says Jimmie Karlsson at Industrisupport in Åmål AB.