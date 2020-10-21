Swedish energy storage firm, Azelio, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Morocco based JET ENERGY to explore energy storage projects in Francophone Africa.

The collaboration will make use of Azelio’s Thermal Energy Storage, Power On Demand (TES.POD) technology, to deliver approximately 45MW of capacity to French-speaking countries in Africa. That includes about 430 million people across 29 countries, situated mainly on the west of the continent.

JET ENERGY will act as project developer and both parties anticipate an extended project pipeline once the first projects are initiated.

The collaboration will also assess projects utilizing Azelio’s storage together with existing and new solar PV installations, to cost-efficiently provide electricity around the clock in areas where power is intermittent.

The first project targets to deliver 50 kWe in 2021, followed by installations of larger-scale projects with an expected total of 5MW in 2022, 10MW in 2023, 15MW in 2024 and 15MW in 2025.

JET ENERGY is an EPC contractor focused on the construction, operation and maintenance of photovoltaic power plants. With this MoU, Jet Energy seeks to expand its business offerings and establish itself as one of Azelio’ technology providers in the region.

“Morocco and Francophone Africa are one of our target markets where we see that our technology for long-duration energy storage can bring large benefits. We are delighted to collaborate with JET ENERGY in their efforts to provide customers with reliable and affordable renewable power generation around the clock,” says Jonas Eklind, CEO of Azelio.

Ismail Tadlaoui, general manager of JET ENERGY, says: “Long-duration energy storage solutions are key for countries wanting to achieve a higher level of electrification while keeping emissions as low as possible. We are glad to partner with Azelio in deploying innovative and competitive systems in the African continent.”