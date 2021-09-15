Australia’s Zenith Energy partners with Wartsila on storage deployment

Zenith Energy, an independent power producer based in Australia has selected technology firm Wartsila for the provision of an energy storage system and associated technologies.

The deal covers the supply of a 9.2MW/7.7MWh energy storage system which Zenith Energy will use to provide flexible energy to mining companies in Australia.

The project will address a cyclic load demand in an underground mine and operate in parallel with an existing 65.98MW dual-fuel engine power plant. The dual-fuel plant will be boosted by two 34SG gas engines in 2022 to increase generation capacity.

The energy generation and storage plants will be integrated with Wartsila’s GridSolv Quantum modules and energy management platform for energy optimization. This will help the mining companies to enhance operational efficiency through managing power fluctuations, ensure fuel savings, and lower carbon footprint, according to a statement.

The energy storage system is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2022.

The system will enable Zenith Energy to integrate renewable energy assets in the future, such as onsite solar and wind, and will play a role in decarbonizing Australia’s economy.

In previous deals, Zenith Energy acquired Warstila’s three 34DF dual-fuel engines.

Simon Jelly, Technology and Infrastructure Manager, Zenith Energy, said: “The addition of an energy storage system to also work as spinning reserve to provide emergency back-up and short duration power, will mitigate any power interruptions. Should such situations occur, the system will supply load until a stand-by engine is started. Moreover, the storage system will help further reduce the plant’s carbon footprint.“

“For islanded grids, such as mining plants, where the source of power is limited,” energy storage “can manage the reliability and efficiency of the system and also support their decarbonisation initiative,” reiterated, Kari Punnonen, Energy Business Director, Australasia, Wartsila.