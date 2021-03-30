Energy storage solutions firm Aggreko has successfully commissioned Turkey’s first grid-stabilising battery.

The 500KW/1hr lithium-ion battery energy storage system will help the regional distribution system operator (DSO to enhance grid stability in its electricity network by delivering critical system services.

First deployed at a substation near the town of Alaca, the battery system will deliver reactive power support, improving the overall power quality. However, the mobile and modular battery pack can also be easily redeployed to other substations in the region in order to provide temporary grid relief.

Turkey is struggling to improve the resilience of its grid network with the increase of distributed energy resources.

The power grid is facing a growing, as well as stronger production volatility as more renewable energy systems are integrated with the main grid.

Currently, solar power accounts for around 4% of the country’s energy mix, although there are ambitions for capacity to be doubled in 2021.

The project is part of efforts to showcase the benefits associated with integrating battery storage for the reliability of the grid as well as to expand the country’s energy capacity from renewables.

Karim Wazni, managing director of Aggreko Microgrid and Storage Solutions, said the solution “makes energy infrastructure stronger and more flexible, which is key to integrating a growing share of renewables and successfully decarbonising and decentralising energy systems around the world.”