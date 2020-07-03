Veolia has submitted its planning application for an Advanced Energy Recovery Facility near Alton, Hampshire (UK), which will save 65,000 tonnes of carbon emissions a year.

This will provide a greener alternative to sending the waste to landfill and is part of an overall strategy in the area to recycle more and recover more energy from waste.

This planning application is for state of the art advanced technology which will utilise non-recyclable ‘residual’ waste to produce power for the National Grid.

The facility will provide enough electricity for 75,000 Hampshire homes, and create over 300 jobs during construction, plus 40 permanent roles once operational.

Continuously monitored by the Environment Agency, the 30MW plant is sized for residual Hampshire waste that is currently landfilled in the county, or exported elsewhere.

Submission of this application follows a period of extensive pre-application public consultation. Veolia has provided a full response to the questions of local residents within the Statement of Community Involvement submitted alongside the planning application.

Commenting on the application, Richard Kirkman, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Veolia UK and Ireland, said: “This facility will allow Hampshire to lead the way in waste management, saving 65,000 tonnes of carbon emissions compared to landfill and delivering a 30% increase in energy efficiency. In terms of a green recovery this represents an important investment in new clean infrastructure that will contribute towards reaching the carbon net zero target as well as providing new construction jobs and permanent local employment.”

