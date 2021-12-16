In the context of Fit for 55, we unpack Poland’s shift away from coal, highlighting the challenges and opportunities of this shift and the importance of ensuring a just transition.

Poland relies on coal for over 70% of its power supply and has a history steeped in fossil fuels.

However, with the European Green Deal and Fit for 55 Packages in play, the energy landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, in terms of policy, public awareness, and infrastructure development.

This podcast, highlights the challenges and opportunities within the country and examines how Poland can be an example to the world of how a developing nation can succeed at energy transition.

Speakers:

Michał Motylewski , Managing Counsel, Dentons

Joanna Maćkowiak-Pandera, President, Forum Energii

Pamela Largue, Host and content writer for Power Engineering International